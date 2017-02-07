Seattle City Council to vote on divesting from Wells Fargo today

SEATTLE -- Monday's snow delayed a Seattle City Council vote to divest city investments from Wells Fargo bank, so the council will vote Tuesday.

Last week, the council's finance committee unanimously voted 8-0 to divest $3 billion in City of Seattle money out of Wells Fargo over the bank's role as lender for the Dakota Access Pipeline and seek a more socially responsible bank to manage the city's money.



Councilmembers Kshama Sawant and Tim Burgess co-sponsored the bill.

If the bill is approved by the full Seattle City Council Tuesday, Seattle would be the first major city to end its relationship with a major funder of the Dakota Access Oil Pipeline.

