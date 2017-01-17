Seattle can't release info about FBI cameras, judge rules

A general view of a CCTV camera. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images) (Photo: Oli Scarff, 2014 Getty Images)

SEATTLE - A federal judge has barred Seattle from releasing information about surveillance cameras the FBI has placed in the city.



Seattle had planned to release information about the cameras under a public records request, but the FBI said that would jeopardize its ability to conduct investigations and that the city had already promised not to disclose it.



U.S. District Judge Richard Jones issued a temporary restraining order last June preventing the city from releasing the relevant documents, and on Tuesday he issued a final order to that effect. He said the information is protected from disclosure for law enforcement reasons and that it belongs to the FBI, which has the right to control its dissemination.



The records of the utility pole cameras had been sought by journalists and a privacy advocate.

Associated Press