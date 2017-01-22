Police release suspect in UW Trump protest shooting

A person was shot during a protest at the University of Washington Friday night. Photo: Matt Mrozinski / KING. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – One man was shot near an ongoing protest at the University of Washington campus on Friday night. A suspect in the case was arrested early Saturday morning, and later released by UW police.

The victim has possibly life-threatening injuries and was taken to Harborview Medical Center, according to Seattle Fire. The university sent a campus alert saying the gunshot victim was transported from an area near where the protests were taking place in Red Square.

Seattle Police report the victim had a suspected gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 34-year-old male UW shooting victim is in critical but stable condition at Harborview Medical Center/UW Medicine on Saturday morning.

According to University of Washington Police, the shooting suspect and another individual turned themselves into police early Saturday morning. Both were taken into custody.

"Following investigation of the details surrounding the incident, and in consultation with the prosecuting attorney's office, the suspects were released pending further investigation. No suspects remain outstanding," university police said in a statement.

Demonstrators gathered in Red Square to protest the inauguration of Donald Trump and a lecture from Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos. The conservative editor spoke at a sold-old event on campus Friday.

A UW alert reports the suspect turned himself in to UW Police Headquarters. Police say there are no outstanding suspects in the case.

UW President Ana Mari Cauce released a statement late Friday night following the shooting. It reads in part:

"... It is an outrage that anyone would resort to violence in the middle of this otherwise peaceful protest. Political action and peaceful protest are the primary engines of constructive change. Violence is destructive and has no place. Our thoughts are with the man who was shot, and with his family and friends. We fervently hope he recovers.”

KING