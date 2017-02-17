Pike Place MarketFront to open public spaces

View of Pike Place MarketFront looking east from the current viaduct location (Photo: Miller Hull Partnership)

The Pike Place MarketFront expansion is nearing a critical phase that will impact the public and residents moving into the market's new housing units.

Construction is nearly complete for the 40 low-income seniors who are set to move in by the end of February. Some of these seniors are retired while others have been previously homeless. The market's charter is to provide affordable housing as well as help incubate small business.

"I think the public is going to be amazed by the sense of space and place," says Ben Franz-Knight, Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority Executive Director. "This entire project really mirrors the quirky nature of the market itself."

The MarketFront will include 10,000 square feet of retail space for a chocolatier, a biscuit maker, a brewery and a Spanish seafood restaurant all in one open space. The project will also add 300 new parking spaces to the market.

The public can purchase fence charms that will line the MarketFront. Donations are also still being accepted.

The public will be able to start using some of the public spaces of the MarketFront by March. The grand opening for the MarketFront is set for the end of June.

