Missing link of popular Burke-Gilman Trail may be coming to a close

Burke Gilman Trail's "missing link" in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE -- Down under the Ballard Bridge overpass, cyclists are weaving, corner and hugging the curves to avoid falling on the railroad tracks.

“It’s like a maze dodging all the grooves in the pavement and all the potholes. You have to pay attention constantly. If you look away at all, you could easily end up falling,” Ballard resident Deborah Woolley said.

Cyclists on Ballard’s stretch of the Burke-Gilman Trail, a 27-mile path which runs from Bothell to Golden Gardens, say it is concentrate or crash.

Woolley says her ex-husband was riding his bike on the missing section when he got his tire caught in a groove and ended up in the hospital with a concussion.

A trail tune-up may now be in sight. The Seattle Department of Transportation chose Shilshole Avenue to build the missing link, a one-mile-plus stretch where bikers and pedestrians are pushed onto busy industrial streets.

“Families, people walking with strollers, so to have that [path] end abruptly and go from a very safe, comfortable, protected environment onto an extremely busy street crossing railroad tracks is just very jolting,” Kelsey Mesher with Cascade Bicycle Club said.

Mesher calls the missing link a “legacy project,” as linking the trail has been in the works for more than 20 years.

However, some businesses have taken the city to court with concerns their fuel and gravel trucks could hit a cyclist and jeopardize their businesses.

Industries prefer the trail to be on Ballard or Leary avenues, two of the proposed alternatives, but SDOT decided against those streets, leaving the north or south side of Shilshole as the final contenders.

Ballard Farmers Market general manager Doug Farr is glad for the shift in gears.

“Had it gone down Ballard Avenue, it would have completely closed down the Ballard Farmer's market and put all of those families who depend on the market out,” Farr said.

He plans on telling market devotees on Sunday that they’re safe at least until May, when the city is expected to complete a full environmental review and make a final decision.

But where the rubber meets the road, there is still some disbelief about the decades-long project.

“I'm not holding my breath. It's been in the works for so long,” Woolley said.

These feelings are mixed with hopes that leaders will finally get things in motion.

“We hope to be breaking ground on the trail by the end of the year,” Mesher said.

KING