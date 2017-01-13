Meet the man who programs the Great Wheel's Seahawks designs

Seattle's Great Wheel lit up in Seahawks colors. (Photo: KING)

As the Seahawks are about to face the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, Seattle’s Great Wheel beamed it’s local team's colors of blue and green Friday night.

The man who programs the ferris wheel’s colors is Gerry Hall, the landmark’s general manager.

“I never knew I would grow up and have the biggest Lite Brite in downtown Seattle that everybody gets to see,” said Hall. “I wish I played with a Lite Brite more as a young one.”

Hall explained he programs the light displays in a 21 by 40 grid. The Great Wheel has 21 spokes. Each box in the grid corresponds to a section of the wheel’s 500,000 light panels.

Hall said he builds the shows at home.

“I sit at home, make these light shows on my laptop drinking my wine and listening to Phish,” he said with a grin.

After he builds the show, he sticks it on a USB and uploads it on his work computer that’s wirelessly connected to the wheel’s computer and lights.

“And then I literally just press play on this and it does it’s magic,” he said. “I’m making a frame by frame movie. “

