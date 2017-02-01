NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Mayor Murray ‘shines a light' to support immigrants

Allison Sundell , KING 9:44 PM. PST February 01, 2017

SEATTLE – Mayor Ed Murray lit a candle Wednesday outside his home to show support for immigrants and refugees.

Murray said he hopes unity like this can fight the darkness trying to divide us.

“Shine a light and send a message to our neighbors,” Murray said. “We’re not going to let you be taken out of this city.”

Murray encouraged people across Seattle to shine a light at 7 p.m. to show solidarity against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily banning immigrants and refugees into the country.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories