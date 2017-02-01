Seattle Mayor Ed Murray announced Seattle Police Department accountability legislation Wednesday. (KING) (Photo: KING)

Seattle Mayor Ed Murray on Wednesday announced legislation has been transmitted to City Council which will create the strongest oversight of the Seattle Police Department in the city's history.

The proposal creates an independent Office of Inspector General to increase systemic review of all SPD policies and practices, transforms the Community Police Commission (CPC) into a permanent body, and increases the scope and independence of SPD’s Office of Professional Accountability (OPA). Eight Seattle City Council members have co-sponsored the legislation.

“Change does not occur overnight, which is why we’ve been engaged for months – years since the beginning of the Consent Decree – to ensure we get police reform right," said Mayor Murray. "This is a historic and critical juncture as this legislation reflects the strongest and most transparent police accountability structure we have ever had, and helps on our path to make lasting institutional change that builds trust between the police and the communities they serve.”

“Since the early 1990s, city government has attempted multiple police reform efforts, but we have never had such a comprehensive and sweeping legislative package as we are releasing today,” said Councilmember Tim Burgess. “This package has the potential to truly change the culture of our police department and significantly increase community trust and confidence in our officers."

"What we do in Seattle really does have the potential of transforming policing across the country.”

U.S. District Judge James Robart, who is overseeing a 2012 federal decree requiring the Seattle Police Department to address excessive force and biased policing, issued an order allowing the Seattle City Council to consider sweeping legislation for broader oversight of the police department.

In October 2016, the City of Seattle and Mayor Murray filed draft legislation for SPD accountability reform for review by Judge Robart. The legislation was the product of months-long discussions with the Community Police Commission, federal monitor Merrick Bob, the Seattle City Council and the mayor's office.

The package sent to City Council includes the following key accountability measures:

* Creation of the Office of Inspector General, a fully independent office, external of SPD. This office will have jurisdiction over all SPD policies, procedures, and operations with subpoena power to compel cooperation with investigations. The office will have auditing power of OPA investigations and will be charged with evaluating outcomes, investigating patterns of misconduct, reviewing major incidents, and reviewing all aspects of the disciplinary system.

* Fully independent Office of Police Accountability, whose leadership will be appointed by the Mayor. A mix of sworn and civilian investigators will be supervised by civilian staff. This office will have subpoena power to compel cooperation with investigations and will improve the internal investigation process.



* Transform the Community Police Commission into a permanent community-led body and formalize its role in the review and revision of SPD policies that affect public trust. The Commission will review and provide input on SPD hiring as well as recommend improvements to City policies and ordinances. The Commission will serve the lead role in engagement with the community.

