Man accused of impersonating officer at Seattle strip club

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - Prosecutors have brought charges against a 22-year-old man accused of impersonating a Seattle police officer at a strip club after a dancer refused to have sex with him.



Other sources reported Wednesday that Hunter Davis was charged with criminal impersonation and extortion with sexual motivation.



Court documents say a woman was dancing for Davis at a strip club and that she had to tell him several times not to touch her. When the dance was over, prosecutors say Davis asked the woman to have sex with him in exchange for $100.



The court papers say he identified himself as a police officer when she declined and told her she was under arrest before showing her a gun tucked in his waistband.



Davis was arrested at the club.



Associated Press