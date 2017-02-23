Lawyers for detained Seattle 'dreamer' again seek release

Daniel Ramirez Medina (Photo courtesy RALLY)

SEATTLE - Lawyers for a Seattle-area man arrested by immigration agents despite his participation in a federal program to protect those brought to the U.S. illegally as children are again asking a court to release him immediately.

A federal magistrate last week declined to free 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina, saying he should seek a detention hearing in immigration court, which was scheduled for Thursday, but his lawyers said in an emergency motion made public Thursday that the federal court has the authority to release him on bail.

Ramirez's lawyers believe the circumstances of the case and their allegations of constitutional violations belong in federal court, not immigration court, which opens the door to removal proceedings.

Ramirez was detained Feb. 10. The agents say he admitted to having gang ties, but his attorneys call that utterly fabricated, saying he has no criminal record and twice passed background checks for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Magistrate Judge James Donohue ordered the Justice Department to respond to the motion by Monday, and wanted the issue of bond and release to be heard by an immigration court judge.

“Our objective all along has been to end this nightmare for a young man whom DHS twice recognized, after thorough background checks, is protected by DACA. Instead of releasing Daniel, ICE is engaging in an all-out smear campaign to brand him in the public mind as a gang member without a shred of evidence that he has ever had any gang affiliation,” Ethan Dettmer, counsel for Mr. Ramirez, said in a released statement.

