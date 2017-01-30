City Council affirms Seattle as a Welcoming City

Seattle City Councilmember Lorena Gonzalez. (Photo: KING)

Seattle is officially a Welcoming City, by order of Mayor Ed Murray and affirmed by the Seattle City Council.

Murray signed the executive order in November, but the City Council didn't affirm the order until January.

The Welcoming City order means Seattle joins a network of other cities that are focused on inclusion and will work to reduce barriers to help immigrants and refugees succeed.

Related: Welcoming Cities across the U.S.

The order states that city employees will not ask about the status of residents and city services will be open to all residents. It also sets aside $250,000 to address the needs of undocumented students in Seattle Public Schools.

Related: Murray's full executive order

The decision is in response to President Donald Trump's recent executive orders on immigration and refugees.

Copyright 2016 KING