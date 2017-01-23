105-year-old poet celebrates 'National Handwriting Day'

Betty Negro is a 105-year-old poet who puts pen to paper daily. Photo: Bayview Retirement Community. (Photo: Custom)

Did you know January 23 is National Handwriting Day? It's a day designed to encourage people to pick up a pen or pencil and celebrate the art of handwriting.

That's no problem for Seattle resident Betty Negro. The 105-year-old poet puts pen to paper every day, and has done so for decades. She also contributes to the monthly newsletter of Seattle's Bayview Retirement Community, where she lives.

"Well handwriting is special, because it's going out of style," said Negro. "So many people print now, they don't write anymore.

National Handwriting Day has been around since 1977, according to the Writing Instrument Manufacturers Association, or WIMA.

The association's website says that WIMA sponsors National Handwriting Day every January 23, in conjunction with John Hancock's birthday. Hancock was the first to sign the Declaration of Independence and is known for his large, bold signature.

National Handwriting Day is meant to celebrate what many consider to be the lost art of penmanship.

"It does make me sad, because handwriting is something everyone should know how to do," said Negro. "I'd say that handwriting is an art, same as anything else. It's a lost art. And I'd love for it to be brought back."

Share your handwriting celebration on social media using #NationalHandwritingDay. And if you'd like to test your handwriting skills, click here to take a cursive writing quiz that Time Magazine posted online.

