Close Seattle Symphony's Music Beyond Borders concert Watch live coverage from KING 5 News. KING 7:38 PM. PST February 08, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST The Seattle Symphony concert Music Beyond Borders: Voices from the Seven features music from the seven countries denied entry on the recent presidential immigration executive order.The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs