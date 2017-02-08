NWCN
Close
Weather Alert 7 weather alerts
Close

Seattle Symphony's Music Beyond Borders concert

Watch live coverage from KING 5 News.

KING 7:38 PM. PST February 08, 2017

The Seattle Symphony concert Music Beyond Borders: Voices from the Seven features music from the seven countries denied entry on the recent presidential immigration executive order.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories