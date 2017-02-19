Seattle officials hold Day of Remembrance of Executive Order 9066

On the 75th Anniversary of Executive Order 9066, which sent approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans to internment camps, Seattle Mayor Ed Murray, Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal and other city leaders join a discussion what we can do to avoid repeating the mistakes of the American past. The discussion lasts 2 p.m.- 3:30 p.m. and takes place at the Seattle Center Fisher Pavilion.

