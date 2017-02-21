Seattle Ed Murray delivers his final State of the City address from Idris Mosque. (KING)

SEATTLE -- Seattle Mayor Ed Murray delivered a special presentation of the fourth and final State of the City address of his term as mayor from a mosque Tuesday.

"These past three years have been quite a journey," Murray said in front of dozens at Idris Mosque in North Seattle.

"Over the past month, however, it is the state of our nation that has occupied much of our attention, as each passing day brings a new threat to our civic discourse, our civic values and even the rule of law.

And the state of our nation impacts the state of our city.



As the federal government’s actions serve to stigmatize the Muslim community, we are taking the unprecedented step today of meeting in Idris Mosque, the oldest traditionally-built mosque west of the Mississippi."

