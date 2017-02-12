Search underway for Seattle-based fishing vessel in Bering Sea

052411_coast_guard_7 (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – The US Coast Guard searched Saturday for a Seattle-based fishing vessel that went missing in the Bering Sea.

According to Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert, the Coast Guard responded to a radio beacon signal from the vessel Destination on Saturday morning near St. George, Alaska. Search crews arrived shortly after 10 a.m. to begin searching.

It’s unknown if the vessel sank or if the crew was lost, but a debris field was located with a buoy, life ring with the vessel's name on it, and a small oil sheen in the area.

The Coast Guard says that six crew members were believed to be on board at the time it went missing.

Coast Guard helicopters and citizen vessels are searching the Bering Sea for any trace of the vessel. St. George residents are searching the shore for any crew members.

KING 5 has heard from members of Seattle’s fishing community who say the Destination is a locally-based vessel.

