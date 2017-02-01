School bus, vehicle collide in Boise

BOISE -- No one was injured when a vehicle collided with a school bus in Boise Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at about 8 a.m. near the intersection of Ustick and Five Mile roads.

A dispatcher said no one had to be transported to the hospital from the crash. It's not clear whether students were aboard the bus when it was hit.

Police are on scene now. KTVB has a crew headed out to the wreck, check back for updates.

