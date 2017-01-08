Scattered power outages around Idaho

Outage (Photo: KTVB)

Idaho Power is responding to several outages from McCall to Twin Falls County.

Two outages in McCall affect a total of 5,466 customers. As of 2:45 p.m. Sunday, there was no estimated time for restoration of service. Brundage Mountain Resort is running on backup power, but its phone lines are down.

Elsewhere in Valley County, 121 customers near the west shore of Lake Cascade lost power just before 4 p.m.

In Jerome County - outages popping up late Sunday afternoon are affecting 8,489 customers.

Gooding - 80 customers affected.

Lincoln County - 35 customers still affected by outage along Idaho Hwy. 75 north of West Magic. Estimated restoration: 9 p.m.

For information about outages, or to report an outage, click here.

