Santa's Toy Box in St. Luke's Children's Hospital (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

BOISE -- No one would ever wish to be stuck in the hospital during the holidays. But for many families, that's their reality.

To lift their spirits, St. Luke's Children's Hospital created the magical Santa's Toy Box for families to shop around and pick out gifts.

"I get chills just even thinking about it but we have those families who say to me, 'I just got done telling my kids we just weren't going to be able to have Christmas'," Child Life Services Clinical Supervisor Amy Rohyans Stewart said.

Shopping for Christmas presents is usually the last thing on a parent's mind when their child is sick, and many won't be home for the holiday. In the spirit of giving, St. Luke's Children's Hospital collects donated toys from the community and gives families the chance to have Christmas, while easing their burdens.

KTVB met one special little patient, Robert, and his mom, Cristine Holmes, in the pediatric ward on Friday. Robert, or "Bert" for short, has been in and out of the hospital since he was born. He has undergone surgery twice already: once because he had a rare heart defect - transposition of his great arteries, which prohibited him from getting enough oxygen-rich blood to survive.

In mid-November, Bert was diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition that causes an abnormal accumulation of cerebrospinal fluid within the brain. He underwent surgery to put in a cerebral shunt to release the build-up of fluid.

"[In the] beginning of this month he did end up getting an infection in his shunt so we've been here the two weeks doing antibiotic treatments," Cristine said.

Being in the hospital for the holidays can kill your holiday cheer, she added.

"You worry about them the whole time you're here and you don't know what tomorrow is going to bring," Cristine said.

But she says, other than her baby boy's sweet smile, St. Luke's Children's Hospital is brightening their spirits.

"The hospital does so many wonderful things for the families that are here," Cristine added.

Bert was able to meet Santa, and she was able to choose gifts for her kiddos from Santa's Toy Box.

"I got to go and pick some stuff out for Bert and they also allowed me to pick out stuff for my stepson Oliver just to make sure my boys are going to have a Christmas."

All the gifts got wrapped and Santa's elves came and delivered them to their hospital room.

From Thursday, Dec. 22, through Christmas parents could come down to the small, intimate shop and choose three of the donated presents for each of their kids.

"I open up the door to Santa's Toy Box and their eyes get really big. And it's just our sweet little shopping area but it's so much more than they thought they were going to be able to have," Rohyans Stewart said.

St. Luke's wants to make sure the patient's siblings are included in the gift-giving because they're impacted too.

Unfortunately, the holidays don't preclude kids from checking into the hospital.

"We know that it's a financial hardship for families to be here in the hospital, so it's just a wonderful way for us to give back," Rohyans Stewart added. "Life does not stop when you have a child in the hospital. So to be able to provide this for the whole family is really what Santa's Toy Box is all about."

Baby Bert had surgery to get another shunt put Friday evening. Cristine says she's hopeful they will be home tomorrow night and get to wake up with their family for Bert's very first Christmas.

Copyright 2016 KTVB