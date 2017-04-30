'Ridiculously fun': British band Bastille posts video of Idaho rafting experience

A screen grab from Bastille's Twitter page shows the band rafting on the Payette River.

BOISE - Cascade Raft & Kayak just got some international advertisement thanks to British indie pop band Bastille, which took a whitewater tour on the Payette River with the rafting outfitter over the weekend.

The band shared video of its experience to its millions of fans on Facebook and Twitter, saying on Facebook, "We went whitewater rafting for the 1st time in Boise. It was ridiculously fun. Thanks to Cascade Raft & Kayak for having us along."

We went whitewater rafting for the 1st time in Boise. It was ridiculously fun. pic.twitter.com/n6vohPqyNp — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) April 30, 2017

Bastille played at Taco Bell Arena Saturday night as part of their Wild Wild World Tour. By Sunday afternoon, the band was posting from the next stop on its tour - Bozeman, Montana.

KTVB