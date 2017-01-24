Manhunt in Kuna (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

KUNA -- Police are searching a Kuna subdivision for a man who opened fire at an officer after a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

The manhunt began after an officer tried to pull over a man in a black BMW near Kay and Moonhill streetsjust before 4 a.m. As soon as the officer turned on the overhead lights, according to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the driver stuck a gun out his window and fired multiple times.

The officer was not hit, and immediately called off the pursuit. Other officers were called in to search the area for the gunman.

The empty BMW was found near Linder and Ardell roads a short time later. Officers are combing the Birds of Prey subdivision, and have set up a perimeter.

Kuna Police sent out an Code Red Emergency Alert to people in the area, telling them to stay inside their homes and keep doors locked. There are currently about 20 officers on scene.

Every entrance to subdivisions in the area has been blocked, and cars leaving those neighborhoods are being stopped and searched by officers carrying rifles.

The suspect is described as in his 30's, about 6 feet tall and 215, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Reed Elementary School has been closed by the Kuna School District. Students currently en route on the buses will be taken to Kuna High School instead, and can be picked up there.

The Kuna School District says that although no other schools in the area are closed, anyone living in the search area should listen to police warnings to stay indoors and not worry about getting their kids to school. Students will be allowed to make up any work they miss.

The search area stretches between Hubbard, Linder Deer Flat and Meridian roads. Anyone in that area who spots something suspicious is urged to contact police at 377-6790 immediately.

KTVB has a crew at the scene, check back for updates.

