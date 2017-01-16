Residents prepare for possible flooding near Johnson Creek

PORTLAND, Ore. -- While this was a holiday for some, it was a day of flood preparations for others.

At a sand pile near Johnson Creek in southeast Portland, Eric Holmes filled white sand bags hoping for the best.

“I live on an incline, my driveway, and I’ve cleared my storm drain off of all the ice and snow but I’m leaving town for Great Wolf Lodge for three days and I don’t want to come home to find my home flooded,” he said.

Mike Echols feels the same way. He filled sand bags at Lents Park.

“We've had street flooding in the past. It’s flooded our basement. So I just want to try to nip that in the bud," he said.

It was not an easy task. A stiff wind dropped the wind chill down into the teens. It froze the sand and made much of it feel hard as cement.

The wind froze hands too.

“It’s very cold. My hands are red. I just can’t wait to get out of here,” said Mike Grace at the Lents sand pile.

But the concern about the coming weather overpowered the discomfort.

“We've got a big well with French doors into our basement. And I still, we had the flood in '96 right when my family moved up her and so I’m not really eager to relive any of those experiences,” said Bridgit Underwood.

With most neighborhood streets still covered with snow and ice, many storm drains that flush rain and melting snow are buried.

We could find flooding problems almost anywhere.

The city wants your help.

“As the snow melts, if you see storm drains clogged, if you can clean those out that would be very helpful. We have tens of thousands of storm drains and we can't attend to them all,” said John Brady, a spokesman for Portland’s Bureau of Transportation.

