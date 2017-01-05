Reserved carpool spaces coming to King County park-and-rides

King County Metro is experimenting with a classic commuter concept in hopes of relieving stress at area park-and-rides.
Starting February 1, a new program will begin at six different park-and-rides offering reserved parking spaces for commuters that carpool.
This new incentive program holds these select parking spaces until 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. They require groups of two or more who regularly ride the bus or use park-and-rides to meet a vanpool or other carpool.
Interested? Commuters can apply now for the Carpool Parking Permit.
Metro wants to reassure everyone else that most park-and-ride spaces are still open to commuters on a first-come, first-serve basis. The reserved carpool spaces at each park-and-ride will be based on the number of permits issued per location.
The carpool program will begin at the following lots; recognized as the busiest park-and-rides in King County:
•Redmond
•Issaquah Highlands
•South Kirkland
•South Renton
•Northgate
•Eastgate
