Reserved carpool spaces coming to King County park-and-rides

King County Metro is experimenting with a classic commuter concept in hopes of relieving stress at area park-and-rides.

Starting February 1, a new program will begin at six different park-and-rides offering reserved parking spaces for commuters that carpool.

This new incentive program holds these select parking spaces until 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. They require groups of two or more who regularly ride the bus or use park-and-rides to meet a vanpool or other carpool.

Interested? Commuters can apply now for the Carpool Parking Permit.

Metro wants to reassure everyone else that most park-and-ride spaces are still open to commuters on a first-come, first-serve basis. The reserved carpool spaces at each park-and-ride will be based on the number of permits issued per location.

The carpool program will begin at the following lots; recognized as the busiest park-and-rides in King County:

•Redmond

•Issaquah Highlands

•South Kirkland

•South Renton

•Northgate

•Eastgate

