Rescuers search for man in Columbia River after kayak found adrift

KGW 4:15 PM. PST February 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. – Rescue crews searched for a missing person in the Columbia River after a red kayak was found adrift near the Big Eddy Marina in Portland.

Rescuers said they were looking for a man in the water, but the river’s current was too dangerous for divers.

Crews tried to use an underwater camera, but the choppy conditions hampered visibility. 

 

 

