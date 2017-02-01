Rescuers search for man in Columbia River after kayak found adrift

(Photo: Christine Pitawanich)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Rescue crews searched for a missing person in the Columbia River after a red kayak was found adrift near the Big Eddy Marina in Portland.

Rescuers said they were looking for a man in the water, but the river’s current was too dangerous for divers.

Crews tried to use an underwater camera, but the choppy conditions hampered visibility.

Water rescue attempt for a man who may have drowned is wrapping up. Kayak found along shore. Current on the Columbia too strong for divers. pic.twitter.com/wrieDULN2a — Christine Pitawanich (@CPitawanichKGW) February 1, 2017

#USCG searching for missing kayaker in the vicinity of Chinook Landing and Big Eddy Marina in Portland. Red kayak found unmanned and adrift. — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 1, 2017

KGW