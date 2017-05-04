Rep. Reichert voting 'no' on GOP health bill

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Rep. Dave Reichert, R-Wash., says he will vote 'no' on the GOP health care repeal and replacement bill ahead of the vote Thursday.

The vote narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives 217 to 213 with no Democratic support. 20 Republican members voted against the bill, including Rep. Reichert and Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler of Southwest Washington.

"This is not to be about party politics. It’s not about retaining my seat or gathering my votes. This is about the healthcare of America. We need to do the right thing by Americans. And this bill, although a good attempt, falls short. That’s the struggle I’ve been having," Rep. Reichert told KING 5 by phone.

Reichert, who had been undecided since the initial health care vote faltered on March 25, said he does not believe the bill reaches the standard American people deserve.

A new amendment this week was aimed at winning over moderate Republicans, including Reichert, by adding money to help people with serious diseases pay medical costs. However, Reichert said he believes the amendment does not go far enough.

“This a temporary five year fix that puts people in a position…If you have a serious illness that you’re dealing with, a lot of times this is an illness that isn’t cured," said Reichert. “It sometimes takes longer than four or five or six years."

Through early this morning, Reichert had been lobbied by GOP leadership including House Speaker Paul Ryan, Vice President Mike Pence and President Trump.

"My concerns have not been alleviated," said Reichert. "To me this process should have been one that was bi-partisan in the first place."

"I think we need a better bill, and I’m hoping that comes out of the Senate," he said.

The measure is expected to face major changes in the upper chamber, where Republican members have already expressed concern.

How Washington members voted:

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash, who was a co-sponsor of the Upton amendment, voted 'yes.' As part of the GOP leadership team, she had been heavily involved in selling the vote to Republican members.

“Today is historic. With the American Health Care Act, the House voted to keep its promise to the American people: we’re going to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a health care system that puts them -- not the federal government -- in control of their health care decisions. After marathon markups, listening to feedback from doctors and patients and advocates, and tough conversations with our colleagues, we came together to ensure this bill that will improve lives. I’m very proud of our work, and of the leadership of my colleagues who have been working on these reforms for years," said a statement in part.

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash. voted no.

Awaiting statement

Rep. Reichert, R-Wash. voted no.

"With all of the political banter surrounding this bill, it can be difficult to remember that this decision ultimately comes down to people. We need to know our loved ones can get and afford the care they need, regardless of age, income, or health status," Reichert added in a prepared statement. "And we need to know that changes made by our government, even to a failing system, will not leave our friends, families, and neighbors worse off. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to fix what is failing and make our current system work better for American families," he said in a statement.



Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Washington is not present for the vote. A spokesman says he's in Washington State due to a family emergency.

“For years, I have been hearing from Central Washington families who lost insurance that they wanted to keep and are now paying more for health care due to the Affordable Care Act. Their stories of paying higher prices for insurance and higher deductibles with limited insurance options have been the reason I have voted in the past to repeal Obamacare along with its mandate and bureaucratic regulations. I strongly believe that every American deserves access to affordable health care, and the status quo under the ACA is not working. Because of my wife Carol’s health, I have largely remained by her side and was unable to be in D.C. for the vote on the AHCA. I am pleased the process to improve our health care system will continue with action by the Senate and further negotiations with the House. I will continue to work with my colleagues to keep my promise to reverse the burdens created by Obamacare and restore patient-centered health care," read a statment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

