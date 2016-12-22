Renton to require stricter rules for pawnbrokers

RENTON, Wash. – A pawnshop visit will soon require more verification in the city of Renton.

The plan is to check all transactions against a “Do Not Buy From” list. The list is a database of people convicted of crimes like burglary, larceny, and receiving stolen goods.

“This requires pawnbrokers to check before they purchase any items whether that person’s name is on the list,” said Preeti Shridhar, a city spokesperson.

Washington state has had a “No-buy list” database program on the books for years, but Renton did not enforce it. Shridhar says the increase in property crime and the fact that surrounding cities are adopting it are reasons why Renton decided to consider the ordinance back in November.

At police headquarters, Commander Jeff Eddy says Renton's list is already 650 names long.

“We are seeing an increase in property crimes, and our hope is to just keep that property out of the pawn stores,” said Eddy.

During the Dec. 12 City Council meeting, pawnbrokers urged councilmembers to not adopt the ordinance.

“This law would also require us to report that person’s race, complexion, and eye color. We would also have to list every witness to a transaction, which would mean we would have to list every person in the store, which is not a realistic expectation,” said one pawnshop manager.

The testimony did not change minds at city hall. Renton's pawnshops will be required to follow the new rules by mid-January.

Copyright 2016 KING