Rent doubles in one day at NE Portland apartments

The rent doubled in one day for the tenants of the Normandy Apartments in Northeast Portland.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Families in Northeast Portland are facing a rent hike that could price them out of their homes.

The Normandy Apartments on Northeast Killingsworth Street have been home to the Bautista family for more than a decade. They planned to live there for years to come, but now they may have to move.

“It’s really hard on everyone in the community,” said Bautista. “You don’t just kick us out like that.”

Bautista says not too long ago First Class Property Management notified her mom of a rent hike. The Bautistas pay around $700 a month. The hike would bring their rent to around $1300 a month.

“If you do a rent increase don’t double it,” said Bautista.

If the Bautistas and their neighbors are forced out of their apartments, nearby Rigler Elementary School could lose anywhere between 25 and 40 students.

“It’s tragic I think,” said principal T.J. Fuller. “I think this is a growing trend in Portland where gentrification is pushing our lower income families out and not protecting our most vulnerable community.”

Portland City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly is tired of landlords taking advantage of low income families. She is proposing an ordinance, supported by the mayor, that would require landlords to pay relocation fees for no-cause evictions.

“Through this ordinance we’re trying to protect more people from becoming cost burdened or severely cost burdened,” said Eudaly.

The situation is so unsettling for the Bautista family Irina is thinking about turning to prayer.

“I grew up in a Catholic home but I was never religious but I guess now I’ll start.”

KGW has reached out to First Class Property Management by phone and email for a comment.

