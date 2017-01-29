Remembering Stan Boreson of KING's Klubhouse

Stan with No-Mo-Shun (aka “No-Mo,”) and Tallulah Blankhead. (Photo: KING)

Stan Boreson, 91, the accordion-playing “King of Scandinavian Humor,” who from 1954 to 1967 hosted a kids show on KING-TV, died Friday night (Jan. 27).

Mr. Boreson was part of many a Puget Sound-arera baby boomers’ childhood days, back when television stations had on-air personalities who hosted kids shows.

The group in this area included the late J.P. Patches, and Brakeman Bill, Captain Puget and Wunda Wunda.

Mr. Boreson and his wife, Barbara Boreson, had just finished dinner Friday at their University Village-area senior complex when he suffered a stroke.

Evening's Jim Dever sat down with Stan in 2007, watch his story above.

