Water main break closes Wandermere Albertsons

Wandermere Albertsons (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Albertsons store at Wandermere closed early Monday morning because of flooding.

Store leaders said the waterline to the sprinkler system broke causing flooding. Water was seen gushing out of the store's back door.

@KREM2 @KREMBrittany water main inside Wandermere Albertsons separates. Causing store to flood. Water gushing out of back door. pic.twitter.com/Vq6JMnsr45 — althepal530 (@althepal530) January 9, 2017

They said the store was flooded after a pipe broke, and it was closed for most of Monday. Staff reopened the store by about 2 p.m.

A look at the same door. It looks like nothing happened… Crews hit this fast.

Staff told KREM 2 they had been cleaning like mad since the morning. Several inches of water damaged some of the store product, and some cardboard displays had to be thrown away.

The Wandermere store is one of two Albertsons closing late February. The Comstock store at 37th and Grand will also close due to less than desirable sales.

Plenty of folks showing up at the Wandermere Albertsons are being turned away. GOOD NEWS: Store to reopen in an hour https://t.co/fX26DN4kIf pic.twitter.com/rL4fcAmfOV — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 9, 2017

The store director told KREM 2 a snow plow driver first noticed the water early Monday morning. All day both store employees and outside help worked to mop and vacuum some of the water.

They said at one point, the water was close to six inches high.

