Six Bundy ranch standoff defendants to begin trial

Supporters of rancher Cliven Bundy camp near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. Bundy and the Bureau of Land Management have been locked in a dispute for a couple of decades over grazing rights on public lands. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images, 2014 Getty Images)

Six men are set to begin trial in federal court in Las Vegas on charges from a tense armed standoff with federal agents near Nevada cattleman Cliven Bundy's ranch nearly three years ago.

Jury selection begins Monday for Richard Lovelien, Todd Engel, Gregory Burleson, Eric Parker, O. Scott Drexler and Steven Stewart.

They're accused of conspiring with Bundy family members and wielding weapons to stop federal agents from a court-authorized round-up of cows on public land near the Bundy ranch in April 2014.

U.S. prosecutors have characterized those six defendants from Idaho, Arizona and Oklahoma as the "least culpable" among 17 defendants facing trial in the case.

Cliven Bundy and sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy are due to stand trial with two other men as a second group, after the first trial is over.

Associated Press