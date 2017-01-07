Several highways in eastern Oregon closed due to conditions

Interstate 84 looking east from Weatherby Rest Area between Ontario and Baker City, Ore. (Photo: ODOT/tripcheck.com)

Several highways in eastern Oregon are shut down because of high winds, blowing snow, near-zero visibility and deep snow drifts.

The Oregon Dept. of Transportation announced shortly after 5 p.m. Mountain Time Saturday that all state highways in Union County are closed, including Interstate 84. ODOT had announced the closure of I-84 between Pendleton and Ontario earlier Saturday.

In Harney County, Oregon 78 between Crane and Burns Junction is closed.

ODOT said Saturday afternoon that it is working to get stranded motorists on Oregon 82 home before dark.

Snow plows and crews are working around the clock in 12-hour shifts. In some areas, plows are not able to travel faster than five miles per hour, and other routes are not even safe for plows.

ODOT will reopen the roadways when conditions improve.

Travelers are advised to stay home or in a safe place until the storm passes.

ODOT advises against following unfamiliar detour routes given by GPS navigation devices, as county, forest and other local routes are typically in worse condition than state highways.

For updated road reports in Oregon, check here.

Road reports for Idaho and all neighboring states can also be found here.

Copyright 2016 KTVB