Mount Vernon officer shot in December getting out of hospital

Six weeks ago, Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry was completely incapacitated after suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Now, not only is McClaughry conscious, he’s up and walking. (Photo: KING)

Wounded Mount Vernon police officer Mike McClaughry is getting ready to go home.

McClaughry's daughter said in a Facebook post that he will get out of the hospital on February 14. Not only is that Valentine's Day, it is also his wedding anniversary.

McClaughry is a 31-year veteran of the force. He was shot in the head on December 15, 2016, while responding to a call about another shooting.

Click here to read more about his recovery.

The officer's family is asking people to line the streets for his homecoming on Tuesday. Gathering places in Mount Vernon include:

Continental Place near the MVPD

Continental Place and College Way intersection

Riverside and College Way intersection

Read the full update on McClaughry’s homecoming from his daughter:

UPDATE: O.k. everyone, here is the ultimate update that you have all been waiting for!!! Dad is coming home!! He will be coming home on Tuesday 2/14, yes Valentines Day! Not only that but it is also my mom and dad's 39th wedding anniversary (yes, they married on Valentines Day, lol)! I know that everyone would love to see him, meet him and tell him how much you all support him but for now after his arrival we have a private reception planned for him to meet with his MVPD co-workers and we would like to ask all of you, his supporters, to respect his privacy because we don't want to exhaust him too much after such an exciting and long day. BUT...



Never fear! If anyone would like to line the streets we will be coming through between 1:30 - 2:30. Sorry for the hour long gap but it all depends on traffic and if we need to stop if my dad needs a rest or anything. We really haven't been in a situation like this so we can't really give a concrete time. I would most likely estimate 1:30 - 2:00 but could be a bit later. We all know how Seattle traffic can be!



If anyone would like to line the streets I'm sure my dad would love to hear everyones cheers! There are a few gathering places that will be available, these are:



* Continental Place near the MVPD

* Continental Place and College Way intersection

* Riverside and College Way intersection



If there is, in fact, a turn out of people, there will be an opportunity for my dad and dignitaries to say a few words on a PA system before going into the private reception. So if you can make it, we would LOVE to see you all!



I'm sure that after he is settled and rested in their house and feeling a bit stronger that we can set up a public welcome home party for all to enjoy!



As always, thank you all for all your support, well wishes, donations, hard work, etc.! It's been quite amazing!!

KING