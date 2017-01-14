Image: Bellevue Fire

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- Police arrested a man on suspicion of arson early Saturday morning after a fire at the Islamic Center of the Eastside.

The fire was reported around 2:44 a.m Pacific Time at 14700 Main Street in Bellevue, Wash.

When police arrived, they found a 37-year-old man on the north side of the building. He was arrested and investigators believe he is the sole suspect.

The fire caused substantial damage to the building. No one was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

There have been repeated incidents of threats and vandalism at this mosque and others in Western Washington in recent months.

A man was charged this week with a hate crime for threatening people at Islamic Center of the Eastside on January 6, and a granite sign outside the Muslim Association of Puget Sound in Redmond, Wash., was damaged twice.

