Idaho man drowns after falling into Montana river

LIBBY, Mont. - An Idaho man has drowned after falling into a river in northwestern Montana while visiting and photographing a scenic spot.

Lincoln County Sheriff Roby Bowe tells The Western News that the 22-year-old man and his mother were near Yaak Falls at about 2 p.m. on Sunday when he slipped and fell into the Yaak River, north of the town of Troy.

His body was spotted about a half mile downriver shortly after 3 p.m. and was recovered about two hours later by search and rescue teams.

The man's name and hometown were being withheld until family members could be notified.

Associated Press