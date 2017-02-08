NWCN
Dam failure causes flooding in Elko County

KTVB and KSL , KTVB 7:27 PM. PST February 08, 2017

ELKO COUNTY, Nev. - On Tuesday, Elko County officials were urging people to move to higher ground after the failure of the Twentyone Mile Dam.

The Twentyone Mile Dam is an earthen dam northeast of Wells - between U.S. 93 and State Route 233.

Reports indicate at least two or three feet of water began moving downstream just before noon pacific time - but that depth was expected to increase as the dam continued to fail.

A flash flood warning was in effect for areas downstream from the dam. 

