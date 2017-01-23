Radon levels can increase during the winter

A radon reduction system mounted on a house.

January is Radon Action Month and a good reminder to get your home tested for the dangerous gas.

Experts say one in three Idaho homes tests positive for radon levels and they recommend testing every two years.

You can't see, smell or taste it. And less ventilation in your home during the winter can cause an increase.

Radon is the second leading cause of lung cancer among non-smokers in the U.S., and the Environmental Protection Agency says it causes 21,000 deaths per year.

You can get radon testing kits at stores like Home Depot or online through the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

They are offering a discount in January for Radon Action Month.

