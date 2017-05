Daniel Ramirez (Photo: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

CALDWELL - The public is being asked to help find a missing Caldwell teen.

Daniel Ramirez, 17, was last seen on April 13.

He is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 150 pounds. and he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Caldwell police at 455-3115 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST).

KTVB