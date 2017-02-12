Private prison company in court Monday
A private prison company accused by inmates of dangerously understaffing an Idaho prison as part of a scheme to boost profits will have a chance to present its defense to jurors on Monday when a civil trial begins in Boise's U.S. District Court.
