Prisoners in Their Own Land: The story behind the story

A conversation with Lori Matsukawa and photojournalist Dave Wike on their experience reporting on the Japanese American internment.

KING 9:12 PM. PST February 16, 2017

Over a year ago, anchor Lori Matsukawa and photojournalist Dave Wike began combing through the archives and interviewing survivors of the Japanese American internment for the series Prisoners in Their Own Land.

The U.S. government rounded up 120,000 Japanese Americans and forced them to live in government internment camps during World War II.

Matsukawa and Wike sat down with anchor Mark Wright for a conversation on their experience covering this dark piece of American history.

