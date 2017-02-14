Prisoners in their own land: life after internment
When World War II ended, Japanese Americans who were forced into government camps were given a one-way ticket and $25 to go back home. In the face of sometimes ugly racism, there were some who got a helping hand.
7:03 PM. PST February 14, 2017
