With rain and snow in the forecast, getting your car washed might not be a priority but experts say it should be.

We have seen record snowfall this winter and that combined with freezing temperatures could be causing damage to your car long after it has melted.

The American Automobile Association estimates $3 billion is spent in repairs each year for the past five all because of chemicals used to combat slick and icy roads.

“In the winter basically every time they are spraying it on the road you want to wash it to keep that washed off,” says Michael Amoureux, general manager of Ultra Touch Car Wash.

De-icer is used to keep you safe while driving in slick conditions, but it can hurt your car in the long run.

“It actually damages all over the car believe it or not, anywhere from all over the fender wells, frame, and even on the paint of the vehicle,” says Justin Benger, manager at Boise’s Best Auto Detail.

According to AAA, the chemical substance can coat your brake lines, exhaust systems, fuel tanks, electrical connections, weakening or dissolving them. It can also affect paint.

“We actually notice it a lot on chrome moldings, chrome rims, front grills, it starts to etch them and cause them to rust and lose their color,” says Amoureux.

“Most the time I don’t wash the car, only the undercarriage,” says John Parsons.

Even on a gloomy day, you can catch Parsons regularly getting his car washed for one specific reason.

“I do it to maintain my undercarriage of the car, you got to otherwise it will deteriorate,” says Parsons.

Justin Benger of Boise's Best Auto Detail recommends washing your car every two weeks during the winter to wash of de-icer and preventing it from damaging your car.

A soft-feeling while applying the brakes, a loud exhaust sound, and the smell of fumes or gasoline are all malfunction signs to be aware of caused by de-icer.

“Mainly washing the car is the best thing for it and then waxing it,” says Benger.

KTVB