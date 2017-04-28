PPS employees rescue homeless man on fire

PPS employees Brad Yeager (left) and Josh McKinniss. (Photo: Rod Stevens, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – Two quick-thinking Portland Public Schools maintenance workers saved the life of a homeless man who was on fire early Friday morning, officials said.

Josh McKinniss and Brad Yeager arrived for their shifts at 6 a.m. when they saw a man, whose clothes were burning, on a loading dock, said PPS spokesman Dave Northfield. They used water and a fire extinguisher to put out the flames.

The homeless man suffered injuries to his hands, but appeared to be otherwise OK. He left the area shortly after the fire was out.

It's unclear how the fire started. The man had taken cardboard boxes from a nearby recycling dumpster and spread them out on the loading dock. He was also using nearby electrical outlets, Northfield said.

The fire on a PPS loading dock. (Photo: Josh McKinniss, KGW)

KGW