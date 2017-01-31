Power restoration underway after massive Lynnwood fire

The aftermath of a massive Lynnwood fire that destroyed a senior living complex that was under construction. Photo: Heather Graf / KING. (Photo: KING)

LYNNWOOD, Wash. – Nearly a week after a massive fire in Lynnwood, the Snohomish County Public Utility District has finally been given the green light to restore power to some of the nearby residents left in the dark.

The fire destroyed an unoccupied senior living community that was under construction on Scriber Lake Road.

However, the adjacent Lynnview Apartments and Tanglewood Apartments, which overlook the burned property, were both impacted by the fire. At Lynnview, intense heat and water used to fight the flames damaged several apartments and condos. At Tanglewood, residents have gone without power for the last week.

Approximately 50 customers remained without power Monday evening, according to Snohomish County PUD. Due to the ongoing fire investigation, PUD crews were not immediately granted access to work on the underground transformer that feeds the Tanglewood Apartments.

Power crews got permission Tuesday morning to begin the necessary electrical repairs.

Photos: Aftermath of massive Lynnwood fire

Crews went right to work, installing three new polls and other equipment needed to restore power to the Tanglewood Apartments.

"We'll be working through the evening into tomorrow if needed," said Neil Neroutsos, Snohomish County PUD spokesperson. "We're hoping to make great progress Tuesday night and get the bulk of these customers up and running."

Tanglewood residents returning to check on their apartments were thrilled to see power crews at work outside their homes on Tuesday afternoon.

"It's pretty cold, pretty dark, and pretty inconvenient," said Richard Lyon, who spent a few nights with family members, but braved two frigid nights inside his apartment with no power.

Neroutsos said it will be a bit longer before the impacted residents at Lynnview Apartments will get power back.

"The building right behind the fire, they'll need to have an electrical inspection done prior to us turning electricity back on there," he said.

In addition to the loss of power, officials said 36 units in the Lynnview Apartments remain unliveable due to smoke, heat, and water damage.

Lynnwood Police have requested assistance from federal authorities, including an Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms National Response team, which assists during major fire and explosion incidents. It will be several more weeks before officials know the cause and origin of the fire, according to police.

