Power outage at Bogus Basin leads to early closure

Skiers on a lift at Bogus Basin. (Photo: Dean Johnson / KTVB)

Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area closed early today.

Officials say the ski hill is closed for the rest of the day due to a power outage. There will be no night skiing tonight.

Idaho Power has a crew on site and is working to identify and fix the cause of the outage. Spokesman Brad Bowlin says the outage was reported just after 11 a.m. Part of the resort is back online and Bowlin says they hope to have full power restored this evening.

Anyone who purchased a lift ticket for today will be offered a weather check to ski on another day. Be sure to keep your lift ticket to receive the weather check.

