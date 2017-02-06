Power knocked out for tens of thousands

Tens of thousands were without power around Western Washington Monday morning after a winter storm brought lowland snow. (PSE)

(UPDATED: 2/6 7:00 a.m.) A February winter storm is leaving its mark across Western Washington, knocking out power to tens of thousands of customers.

According to the Puget Sound Energy's outage map, more than 68,000 customers are without electricity Monday morning. Most of those are located in the Sammamish area, Fall City, Auburn, Maple Valley and out east in Duvall. Thousands more are in the Olympia area.

PSE crews will be busy trying to restore power to affected customers. PSE Outage Map

In Seattle, Seattle City Light reports around 33 outages, affecting about 9,200 customers. Seattle City Light Outage Map

CLICK HERE for list of power utility companies' links and contact info

