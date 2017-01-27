Power bills spike amid severe winter weather

Idaho Power (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

With record-breaking snowfall and sub-zero temperatures, many are still feeling the effects of an abnormal start to winter.

"We've had snow on the ground since mid-December," said Lynette Standley with Idaho Power. "It's the worst winter we've seen in 30 years, so that's going to catch up with all of us."

To stay warm, residents have been cranking up the temperatures in their homes.

"Whether you're using gas or electric heat in your home, everybody is seeing a spike right now because of these temperatures," Standley said.

Now, the bills are coming in and many are shocked at what they see. Last month, Jose Salinas paid $259.54. This month, his balance is more than double that amount.

"I wasn't expecting that," said Salinas. "How are we going to pay that off? My thermostat has never changed, so I don't know how this happened."

So his family has been doing what they can to keep this month's bill as low as possible.

"We turn the lights off and I don't know if I can go any lower on my thermostat," said Salinas.

Another reason bills have spiked is the amount of snow days the area has seen.

"You're inside, your lights are on, we've had a lot of snow days," said Standley. "Kids are home maybe using electronics and TVs are on during the day and there's probably some unusual usage."

Standley says there are several tips to using less energy. Something small like turning lights off will make a big difference.

"Putting the thermostat down a little bit at night or if you're going to be gone during the day at work," Standley said.

Not only can you do small things around your house, you can also use a tool called My Account on the Idaho Power website. By using that tool, you can check your power usage every day and you can even compare it to this time last year.

During the last few weeks, many have been knocking on the door of the Salvation Army to see if they qualify for resources through a program called Project Share.

"There's been much more need," program director Jenifer Grout said. "It helps them keep their power on."

But there are several qualifications. To start, you must have a shutoff or a reminder notice. You also have to meet certain income requirements.



"The bill must be $300 or less and you needed to be making some sort of small payment on your bill," Grout said.

Then, they work with the resident to tackle their bill.

"Hey if you can pay this, then we can pay this, and help them get a zero balance," Grout said.

In addition to payment plans, Idaho Power also offers what's called Budget Pay. As long as you've been a customer for at least a year, they will be able to average out how much spend per month. That means you won't see major bill spikes throughout the year.

KTVB