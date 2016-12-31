Potato Drop festivities kickoff early Saturday

The Potato Drop festivities kicked off early Saturday, starting with a giant crane positioning the giant "Glotato" for its rise above the Capitol.

The first entertainment act of the day featured the 'Summerwind Skippers,' a group of competitive jump-ropers, who showed off their quick feet and unique tricks to music.

The "Glotato" will rise to its official resting place at 6 p.m., where it will remain until the big drop at midnight.

