Postal Service to issue image-shifting total solar eclipse stamp

The Postal Service will be issuing a first-of-a-kind stamp that changes its image when touched. (Photo: USPS, KGW)

Philatelists take note: This year's total solar eclipse has inspired the Postal Service to issue a unique new stamp.

In the first ever use of thermochromic ink on a U.S. postage stamp, heat from a finger when touched will expose a different image on the face of the stamp.

The stamp begins as a dark orb as seen during a total solar eclipse surrounded by the sun's corona, or aura of plasma which extends millions of miles into space. When touched, the image exposes a photo of the full moon.

The stamp will be available for purchase following a dedication ceremony at the Art Museum of the University of Wyoming celebrating the summer solstice on June 20.

The eclipse, the first total solar eclipse seen in the continental United States since 1979, will travel across 14 states on August 21. The roughly 65-mile-wide "path of totality" travels through the Oregon communities of Salem, Lincoln City, Newport, Albany, Corvallis, Sisters, Redmond, Madras, John Day and more. Depending on location, the eclipse will last between 2 to 3 minutes.

