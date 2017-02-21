Police block protesters from entering the roadway on February 20, 2017 (Photo: Dave Northfield)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The leader of the advocacy group Portland’s Resistance has asked the city for a formal permit allowing the group to march to Mayor Ted Wheeler’s house on Wednesday and demonstrate against what they argue is police brutality at recent protests.

Gregory McKelvey sent a permit application to the Portland Bureau of Transportation. He requested the event begin downtown at 4 p.m., followed by a march.

McKelvey described the event as a protest against “the increased police brutality that has occurred since Ted Wheeler has come into office.”

“We are repeatedly told that the reason we are subjected to violence at peaceful protests is because we did not ask those who we are protesting for permission. So here it is: We are asking,” he wrote in an email to the city.

McKelvey also sent the city a map of a march route to Wheeler’s home in Southwest Portland. In his permit application, McKelvey said the group was not requesting a rolling street closure for the march.

“We do not want or need the assistance of the police or city of Portland especially since it is them we are protesting,” he wrote.

McKelvey asked the city to waive any fees associated with a permit because Portland’s Resistance has “no money for this.”

Allison Madsen, PBOT Events Coordinator, said she could request a financial waiver on McKelvey’s behalf.

“The City does not charge permit fees for those demonstration events considered as protected under the First Amendment,” Madsen said.

On Monday, police arrested 13 protesters during a “Not My President’ Day” rally in downtown Portland. Protesters blocked traffic at Southwest Madison Street and 3rd Avenue, police said. Officers told anyone who continued to block traffic that they would be arrested.

Posted by Dave Northfield on Monday, February 20, 2017

Police spokesman Sgt. Pete Simpson says the response was necessary to keep unruly protesters in check. Officers used pepper spray and fired non-lethal shots at some protesters during the confrontation.



The police tactics during Monday’s protest drew condemnation from the American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon. In a post on Facebook, the ACLU called actions by police officers "shameful" and asked the police bureau to change police interactions with protests.

A homeless advocacy group, Boots on the Ground PDX, also criticized actions by police during the protest. The group urged Wheeler’s office to review its protest policing policies.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

KGW