Portland protest against immigration ban Monday

Protesters rally in opposition to President Trump's immigration ban on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Portland International Airport. (Photo: Christine Pitawanich / KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Another rally in opposition to President Trump's immigration ban is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Downtown Portland.

This rally, promoted by Unite Oregon in conjunction with at least 11 other agencies, begins at noon at Terry Schrunk Plaza between 3rd and 4th Avenue on Southwest Madison.

As of 9:30 a.m. Monday, almost 800 people had committed to attending the rally on the event's Facebook page, with another 3,000 people indicating interest in the event.

In a news release, Unite Oregon called Trump's executive order "an assault on religious freedom and civil liberties" as well as a "racist and unconstitutional attack on Muslims, immigrants, and refugees."

Loading... Hundreds gather outside New Orleans City Hall Sun. Jan. 29 to protest Trump's ban on immigration. (Photos courtesy Adam Terrell)

Protesters crowd Cleveland Hopkins Airport for demonstration on Sunday, January 29, 2017. (Photo: Carly Flynn Morgan, WKYC)

Several hundred people gathered outside Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to protest President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.(Photo: Matt Passolt, KARE 11)

Protesters rally at Portland International Airport on Sunday, January 29, 2017. (Photo: Kyle Iboshi / KGW)

Demonstrators at Philadelphia International Airport protest against the executive order that President Donald Trump signed clamping down on refugee admissions. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration against the immigration ban that was imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Protesters gather at the international arrivals area of the Washington Dulles International Airport on January 29, 2017, in Sterling, Virginia. US (THOMAS WATKINS/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters march to the offices of Customs and Border Patrol in Manhattan to protest President Trump's Executive order imposing controls on travelers (BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP/Getty Images)

Protestors crowd the sidewalks at HartsfieldJackson Atlanta International Airport to denounce US President Donald Trump's executive order (AMI CHAPPELL/AFP/Getty Images)



Protesters block a road during a demonstration against the immigration ban imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump at Los Angeles International Airport on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

John Alfonso holds hands with Sarah Abbas during a protest in front of the Trump International Hotel Washington on January 29, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)





















